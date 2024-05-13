Jump Financial LLC Purchases 51,339 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 377.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after buying an additional 79,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,994,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $54.15. 4,043,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,508. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

