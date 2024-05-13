Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

monday.com stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,617.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.67. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

