Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 71,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 553.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 550,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

