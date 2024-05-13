Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.59 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $91.99. 102,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

