Jump Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,047 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 3,614,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
