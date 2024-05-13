Jump Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

