Jump Financial LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.73. 121,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,214. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

