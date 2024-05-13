Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.24. The stock had a trading volume of 559,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.77 and a 200-day moving average of $435.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

