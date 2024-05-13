Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 31.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.4 %

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.47. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,335. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.43 and a 12 month high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

