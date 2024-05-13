Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huntsman by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,942.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.85. 818,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

