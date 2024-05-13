Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. 660,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,946. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

