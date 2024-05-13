Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 352,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CUK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $13.23. 691,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

