Jump Financial LLC Acquires 5,732 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.92. 81,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,935. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.