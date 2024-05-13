JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $500.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.68.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $372.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,556. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in argenx by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

