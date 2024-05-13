Joshua Isner Sells 44,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %
Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.23. The stock had a trading volume of 506,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,058. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise
Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 55.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.