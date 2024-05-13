Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. 75,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.56.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
