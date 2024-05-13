Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 115.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.59. 471,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

