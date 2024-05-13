Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

COLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.