Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

