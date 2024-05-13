Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA remained flat at $135.47 during trading hours on Monday. 65,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.