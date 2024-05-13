Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.68. 683,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day moving average of $266.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $337.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock worth $6,311,392 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

