Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,845,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.37. 94,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,987. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

