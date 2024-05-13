Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 284.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.13. 13,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.94. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

