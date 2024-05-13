JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. 148,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,733. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,820,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

