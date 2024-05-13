JMP Securities Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $30.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,486. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,867,267 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $84,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

