Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.20.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$128.45. 441,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

