Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. Jabil has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.