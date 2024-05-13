iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 196,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 322,862 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $17.44.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.27.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
