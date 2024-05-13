iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,288 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $91.17. 9,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,590. The company has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

