iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $117.08. 25,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

