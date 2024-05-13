iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.58. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

