iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $42.85. 9,229,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,644,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

