iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,431 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.