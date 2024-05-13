iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $247,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 872,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,871. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

