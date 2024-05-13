iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.22

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 39825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,094 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

