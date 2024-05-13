iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Holdings Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XJH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 13,147 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

