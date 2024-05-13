iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.43% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,465,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,057. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

