iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.09. 2,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,990. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

