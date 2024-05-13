iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 108,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

