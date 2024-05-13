Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Iron Mountain worth $300,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $16,590,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.30. 216,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

