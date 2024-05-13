Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.59 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

