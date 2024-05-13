Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Trading Down 3%

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.92. 411,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 599,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $761.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

