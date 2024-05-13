Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 131.4% in April

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the April 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intrusion Stock Up 19.3 %

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 258,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,229. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

