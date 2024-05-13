International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $87.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

