Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 749,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,473,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

