Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insulet Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

