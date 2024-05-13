Insider Selling: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Insider Sells 31,686 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 3,034,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,678. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

