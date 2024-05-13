Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 12,931 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.81. 6,180,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,835. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 326,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

