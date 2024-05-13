InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,894,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 12,005,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,025,854. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

