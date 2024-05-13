IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. 53,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

